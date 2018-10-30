Tue October 30, 2018
BR
Bureau report
October 30, 2018

Journalists continue protest against retrenchment

PESHAWAR: Journalists on Monday continued the protest outside the Peshawar Press Club against retrenchment of workers from the media houses.

The protesting journalists chanted slogans against the government and media houses and vowed to render sacrifices till the acceptance of their demands. The speakers condemned sacking of the employees from Daily Express without any reason.

They recalled the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) had directed not to dismiss the workers but the media houses continued retrenchment of the workers. They asked the CJP to take notice of the situation and direct their reinstatement. Awami National Party leader Ghulam Ahmad Bilour visited the camp and condemned the illegal retrenchment of workers.

