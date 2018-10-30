PMEX posts highest ever profit for FY17-18

Karachi: Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited (PMEX), the country’s only multi-commodity futures exchange, has posted the highest profit after tax in FY17-18, since commencement of operations in 2007.

The Exchange earned profit after tax of PKR 41 million for the FY17-18. The operating income of the Exchange grew to PKR 264.6 million for FY17-18 from PKR 202.9 for FY16-17, posting an increase of over 30 percent whereas administrative and operating expenses registered an increase of 1.72 percent. The trading volume for FY17-18 was recorded at PKR 1.442 trillion as compared to PKR 1.303 trillion for FY16-17. Resultantly, the average daily trading volume increased by 11 percent to PKR 5.591 billion from PKR 5.051 billion.***