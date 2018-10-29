FIA releases Anwar Majeed’s son

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday released Omni Group Chairman Anwar Majeed’s son Nimr a day after arresting him from outside the Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry. According to an FIA official, Nimr has been released on court orders. “We had detained Nimr for questioning. The court has given him till Tuesday to appear in court,” FIA official said.

On Saturday, the FIA had arrested Nimr after the court had resumed hearing of the mega money laundering and fake bank accounts case. During the hearing, the court rejected Anwar Majeed’s request for B-class facility in prison and summoned records of the Omni Group from the FIA.