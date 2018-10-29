Asian Parliamentary Assembly: Locals welcome delegates at Gwadar

GWADAR/ISLAMABAD: Clad in traditional rich dresses of diverse shades, the locals warmly Sunday welcomed the delegates from Asian countries at Gwadar Airport for the first-ever major event of its nature i.e. the Asian Parliamentary Assembly-related events on October 29-31.

The would-be hub of economic and trade activities is playing host to the Asian Parliamentary Assembly Standing Committee on Political Affairs and Special Committee on Creation of Asian Parliament. Acting President Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani received the delegations Gawadar Airport.

The Acting President was flanked by Leader of the House in the Senate Senator Shibli Faraz, Senator Kauda Babar, Secretary Senate Amjed Pervez Malik, chief secretary Balochistan Dr Nazir, DGs of Gwadar Development Authority and Gwadar Port Authority, local administration and others.

The delegates were amazed to witness the rich cultural dances, games and stalls while they were having a marine drive. They specially praised the friendliness and sociability of the people of Gwadar. This morning, Secretary Generals of the Inter-parliamentary Union and Asian Parliamentary Assembly.

IPU head expressed pleasure to see the socio-economic development of Gwadar and cultural features of the region. Delegates from different countries including Turkey, Jordan, Syria, Qatar, Indonesia, Bahrain, China etc have also arrived to participate in this event in the smart city of Gawadar. However, many others would be arriving in due course.

Earlier, Secretary Senate Amjed Pervez Malik and Deputy Secretary General of APA DR Khurram Ali exchanged views on arrangements with regard to APA committee meetings. Secretary senate informed the Deputy Secretary General that arrangements have been finalized and all the departments at federal, provincial , local levels are working in unison to make this conference a success.

The APA Deputy Secretary General expressed his satisfaction on the arrangements. He also praised the role of senate on the forum of APA. Later in the evening, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani welcomed the delegates attending APA during a reception organised at Damizar, PNS Akram Gwadar here on Sunday. During the reception, Chairman thanked all delegates for travelling long distances to attend the APA which exemplifies their commitment to bringing Asian parliaments together and peace in the world.

The reception was hosted by Pakistan Navy. Pakistan Navy officials briefed the delegates about port development work at Gwadar. They also highlighted that the Gwadar sea port will not only be beneficial to Pakistan but entire Asian region. It will bring economic prosperity to entire region.

The reception provided the delegates an opportunity to enjoy breathtaking panoramic views of Gwadar city. Pakistan Navy also arranged a boat show with flags of all countries participating in the APA.