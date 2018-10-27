Eight-member Ecnec formed

Ag agencies

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday constituted an Executive Committee of National Economic Council (NEC) comprising eight members.

According to an official notification, Ecnec will be headed by Finance Minister Asad Umar, while members of the committee include PM’s adviser on Trade and Industries Abdul Razak Dawood, Minister for Planning and Development Khusro Bakhtiar, PM’s aide on austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain and Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawanbakht. The committee also includes Sindh Minister Nisar Khuhro, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimoor Saleem Khan and Balochistan Minister for Communications Tariq Magsi.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan directed the task force on Naya Pakistan Housing Project (NPHP) to finalise modalities and future action plan regarding the establishment of Naya Pakistan Housing Authority (NPHA), detailed and multifaceted financial model catering to different income groups and the legal framework within three weeks.