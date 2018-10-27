Course on laparoscopic surgery

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad : The Islamabad-Rawalpindi chapter of the Society of Surgeons of Pakistan is organizing a two-day National Master Class - Laparoscopic Colorectal Surgery - at the Surgical Unit-II of the Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi on October 29-30, says a press release.
Prominent surgeon Dr Qasim Ali is coordinating the event. Eminent surgeons will speak. At least five live cases will be demonstrated during the course.
A two-day intensive course with an expert faculty is suitable for consultants and senior trainees aiming to develop a laparoscopic colo-rectal practice. A series of lectures and edited video will provide step by step tuition for all the common colo-rectal procedures including right and left hemi-colectomy, anterior resection (TME), AP resection, splenic flexure mobilization, total colectomy, pouch surgery and rectopexy.
