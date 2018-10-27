Sat October 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges

Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges
Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series

Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series
Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City

Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City
Civil service reforms that work

Civil service reforms that work
Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos

Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos
Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad
Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz

Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz
Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk

Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk
Will bring funds, tech from China: PM

Will bring funds, tech from China: PM
China not asked for military access to Gwadar, Pakistan admiral says

China not asked for military access to Gwadar, Pakistan admiral says

Sports

SIA
Syed Intikhab Ali
October 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Facing Malaysia again: Green-shirts need to be more vigilant in semi-final

KARACHI: A weak and disheartened Pakistan hockey team after showing some resistance has reached the semi-finals stage of Asian Champions Trophy, where it will compete against Malaysia whom it defeated in the round robin match 1-0.

But a semi-final is a different story altogether, and the history of Pakistan hockey team tells us that when they have defeated a team in league or practice matches, they take it lightly for which they pay a heavy price.

The Green-shirts had defeated Japan in a practice match ahead of the Asian Games, but they lost to them in the semi-final. If they manage to beat Malaysia again, it will be a great achievement as the rivals are being coached by Roelant Oltmans who had been the head coach of Pakistan until a few weeks ago.

He left the Pakistan team after their poor show at the Asian Games. He said the Pakistani players’ learning process had stopped. Hasan Sardar, who has replaced Oltmans as head coach, should focus on his team’s weaknesses.

The mental toughness of the players will play an important role in the match. Pakistan players should realise that before the World Cup 2018, it would be ideal for them to recover their prestige by winning this event.

Pakistan’s forwards and PC specialists are now scoring goals. Their defenders and the goalkeeper played poorly against India, but in other matches their performance was satisfactory. Pakistan have not reached the final of any big international event for many years. It will not be easy to defeat Malaysia again because Oltmans knows their weaknesses and mental approach.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup
Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk

Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk
No more pictures of Taimur Ali Khan, request parents

No more pictures of Taimur Ali Khan, request parents
Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
Hugh Jackman on his way to the White House in The Front Runner trailer

Hugh Jackman on his way to the White House in The Front Runner trailer

Kangana replaces Deepika Padukone as Bollywood's highest paid actress

Kangana replaces Deepika Padukone as Bollywood's highest paid actress