Fri October 26, 2018
A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan

Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed

Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers

First Pakistani space mission in 2022

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists

CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan

Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi

35 politicians, associates own properties in Dubai: FIA submits report to SC

Lahore

Faizan Bangash
October 26, 2018

Budget passed amid Opp’s boycott

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday vowed to initiate the process of development from Southern Punjab and promised that the government would ensure good governance.

Speaking on the floor of Punjab Assembly after it passed budget for the fiscal year 2018-19, the chief minister stated that the budget wasn’t a gimmickry of words. Punjab Assembly passed the budget amid Opposition’s boycott and no cut motions were presented after which the session was prorogued.

Buzdar said that the PTI government presented the best budget despite difficult circumstances. Despite impediments, he said development budget has been given to the districts. He praised members of Treasury benches for showing unity and following the parliamentary norms. He said the Punjab government was committed to achieve the goal of good governance as per the PTI’s manifesto. He admitted that there had been financial constraints but people of Punjab wouldn’t be financially burdened.

The chief minister said that projects would be completed in consultation with the assembly members and also announced giving two months basic salary to Punjab Assembly staff as honorarium. He said that Punjab cabinet meetings would start from Southern Punjab and added the goal of good governance would be achieved according to the PTI’s manifesto.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi while addressing the House praised Prime Minister Imran Khan for honouring the people which was reflected from the decision of nomination of Buzdar as CM. Terming Punjab a battlefield, he said the strength of Imran Khan government was linked with the performance of the Punjab government. He said the central government would work smoothly if Punjab performed well.

Addressing the parliamentary party meeting which held at Punjab Assembly secretariat on Thursday before the assembly session, Law Minister Raja Basharat said that he had been elected assembly member many times and has also served as the minister but he has not seen a CM like Sardar Usman Buzdar. He said it was because doors of the CM were always open and he listened to everybody. Usman Buzdar was well connected with the assembly members, he concluded.

Google fired 48 for sexual harassment in past two years

Why are people interested in watching what others are doing?: Jackie Shroff on #MeToo

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?

