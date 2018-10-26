Budget passed amid Opp’s boycott

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday vowed to initiate the process of development from Southern Punjab and promised that the government would ensure good governance.

Speaking on the floor of Punjab Assembly after it passed budget for the fiscal year 2018-19, the chief minister stated that the budget wasn’t a gimmickry of words. Punjab Assembly passed the budget amid Opposition’s boycott and no cut motions were presented after which the session was prorogued.

Buzdar said that the PTI government presented the best budget despite difficult circumstances. Despite impediments, he said development budget has been given to the districts. He praised members of Treasury benches for showing unity and following the parliamentary norms. He said the Punjab government was committed to achieve the goal of good governance as per the PTI’s manifesto. He admitted that there had been financial constraints but people of Punjab wouldn’t be financially burdened.

The chief minister said that projects would be completed in consultation with the assembly members and also announced giving two months basic salary to Punjab Assembly staff as honorarium. He said that Punjab cabinet meetings would start from Southern Punjab and added the goal of good governance would be achieved according to the PTI’s manifesto.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi while addressing the House praised Prime Minister Imran Khan for honouring the people which was reflected from the decision of nomination of Buzdar as CM. Terming Punjab a battlefield, he said the strength of Imran Khan government was linked with the performance of the Punjab government. He said the central government would work smoothly if Punjab performed well.

Addressing the parliamentary party meeting which held at Punjab Assembly secretariat on Thursday before the assembly session, Law Minister Raja Basharat said that he had been elected assembly member many times and has also served as the minister but he has not seen a CM like Sardar Usman Buzdar. He said it was because doors of the CM were always open and he listened to everybody. Usman Buzdar was well connected with the assembly members, he concluded.