October 26, 2018
A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan

Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed

Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers

First Pakistani space mission in 2022

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists

CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan

Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi

35 politicians, associates own properties in Dubai: FIA submits report to SC

AY
Asim Yasin
October 26, 2018

NAB chairman listens to public complaints

ISLAMABAD: Vowing to continue accountability of the corrupt till making the country corruption-free, Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that eliminating corruption and depositing public money in national exchequer is top most priority.

Speaking in Khuli Kutchri here at NAB headquarters, he patiently listened to the complaint of the people came from across the country, he vowed verifying each complaint in light of law and evidence as priority was to eliminate corruption from the country.

The chairman NAB said the NAB had not only deposited over Rs297 billion by recovering from the corrupt but the crackdown against the corrupt would continue without any discrimination till purging the country from corruption. “No hindrance in this regard would be tolerated.

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, after assuming the coveted responsibilities of chairman NAB, had vowed listening people’s complaints in open Kutcheries on last Thursday of every month to maintain direct liaison with the aggrieved. Fulfilling his promise, he listened the complaints very patiently and issued orders on spot to provide solace to complainants. Moreover on chairman’s directives, DGs regional offices of NAB also held such Khulli Ketcharies for listening and resolving peoples’ complaints.

This helped improving peoples’ confidence and they also lauded Justice Javed’s efforts for elimination of corruption. The chairman NAB has directed the concerned to computerise corruption complaint registration system, besides informing the complainant about current status of their complaints. “Their complaints should also be taken to logical conclusion,” he directed. He directed the staff to patiently hear corruption complaints and respect the people. No laxity in this regard would be tolerated.

Google fired 48 for sexual harassment in past two years

Why are people interested in watching what others are doing?: Jackie Shroff on #MeToo

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?

