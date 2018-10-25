Thu October 25, 2018
National

October 25, 2018

Air Chief meets Saudi assistant defence minister

ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, who is on an official visit of Saudi Arabia, visited Ministry of Defence on Wednesday, says a press release. The air chief called on Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Ayesh, Assistant Minister of Defence of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The air chief reiterated goodwill of the government and the people of Pakistan and thanked the Saudi leadership for their support to Pakistan and its armed forces. Both the dignitaries deliberated on defence and security cooperation, regional stability and steps towards strengthening the bilateral ties between the two countries in general and air forces in particular. Earlier in the morning, the air chief met Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, General (Staff) Fayyadh Bin Hamid bin Ragad Al- Rwaili, in his office.

