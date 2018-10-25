Thu October 25, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2018

Land record app launched

Punjab Land Records Authority has launched a mobile application with modern features to facilitate people. With the help of the app, users can easily access land records, registry record, issuance of fard, transfer of land, schedule of fees and tax calculation facilities. Users can also save information off-line, a spokesperson for PLRA said. The app is available on the Google playstore with the name of Digital PLRA.

French police team visits: A three-member delegation of senior French police officers visited central police office on Wednesday and met Addl IG Operations, Punjab, and other senior officers of Punjab police. The meeting was chaired by Addl IG Operations, Punjab.

Enhanced security and professional cooperation among other initiatives was agreed while French experts offered Punjab police short training refresher courses based on modern techniques related to forensic science, crime investigation and ID verification along with other subjects in order to improve capacity building and efficiency. In this meeting formation of a training network system equipped with modern standards between two forces was also discussed while prospects of mutual exchange of under-training officials, online lectures by experts, video conferences and an MoU between training institutions of both countries were also analysed.

