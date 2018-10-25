Thu October 25, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2018

German CG hosts dinner

The German consul-general in town, Eugen Wollfarth, hosted a dinner in honour of a German trade delegation comprising companies from the German province of Bavaria at the German Consulate-General on Monday evening.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the mission would focus all its efforts on helping the private sector increase trade and investment between Pakistan and Germany. Wollfarth said Germany appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to project a realistic, soft image of the country and that Germany would help Pakistan in the endeavour.

Later, the consul general, assisted by Ulrich Reiger of the Internationalisation Department, Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs, Energy and Technology, and Qazi Sajid Ali, chairman of the Germany-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, cut a cake to commemorate the occasion.

This was followed by dinner attended by the elite of the business community, the media, the bureaucracy and diplomats stationed in town.

Comments

Spotlight

