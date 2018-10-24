Rawal Lake: Leases awarded like ancestral property, says CJP

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan while hearing a case about irregularities in land lease in the Lake View Park of the federal capital on Tuesday ordered the parties in the case to address the matter within a month according to lease requirements.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case. The chief justice in his remarks said the land around Rawal Lake was distributed like ancestral property. He said one cannot get a stall on the roadside in such a low price in which people were given leases.

The chief justice said a judge should know all the facts related to the case.

An additional attorney general told the court that 12 companies were awarded the leases. He said the lease of one party has been cancelled, while another company has been given one month to fulfil the lease requirements. He said four other companies have also been served notices for ending the leases.

The chief justice also ordered continuation of demolition of farm houses in Chak Shahzad which are constructed illegally.

He said the encroachments should either be demolished or fines should be received from the owners.