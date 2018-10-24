PHC imposesfine on lab for wrong report

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Commission on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs0.3 million on a medical complex for giving the wrong report. While investigating on Sheraz Ahmed Jalib’s complaint against Iqra Medical Complex, the complainant had alleged that the complex had issued him a wrong medical report, declaring him to be a patient of tuberculosis.
LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Commission on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs0.3 million on a medical complex for giving the wrong report. While investigating on Sheraz Ahmed Jalib’s complaint against Iqra Medical Complex, the complainant had alleged that the complex had issued him a wrong medical report, declaring him to be a patient of tuberculosis.
Comments