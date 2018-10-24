Rawal Lake Lease awarded like ancestral property: CJP

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court while hearing a case about irregularities in land lease in the Lake View Park of the federal capital on Tuesday ordered the parties in the case to address the matter within a month according to the lease requirements.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, heard the case. The chief justice in his remarks said the land around Rawal Lake was distributed like an ancestral property. He said one cannot even get a stall on the roadside at such a low price in which people were given lease. The chief justice said a judge should know all the facts related to the case.

An additional attorney general told the court that 12 companies were awarded lease. He said the lease of one party was cancelled, while another company was given one month to fulfil the lease requirements. He said four other companies were also been served notices for ending the lease.

The chief justice also ordered to continue demolition of farmhouses in Chak Shahzad, which were constructed illegally. He directed that the encroachments should either be demolished or fines should be received from the owners.