Cop shot dead in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Unidentified motorcyclists shot dead an employee of the local court in the limits of Dera Town Police Station on Monday, official sources said. They said that one Muhammad Nadeem, naib court Havaldar in the office of judicial magistrate no II, was going home after performing his official duties, when two motorcyclists opened fire at him near Muhammadi mosque in Zafarabad area. As a result, he died on the spot. The unknown killers managed to escape the scene after committing the crime. The funeral prayers of the deceased Muhammad Nadeem was offered with state honours in the Police Lines.