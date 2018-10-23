High Court Road cleansed of encroachments

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) conducted operation against illegal/unauthorised land use and demolished fences, sheds and other encroachments on High Court Road. RDA operation team also demolished 14 houses’ boundary walls, gates and fences in Saidpur Scheme, removed fences, cleared all roads and streets in Asghar Mall Schemes. Fahad Ali Bhatti Head of Demolition Squad, RDA Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing’s staff and Estate Management Wing’s staff supervised the operation with the assistance of Rawalpindi Police from the concerned police stations, demolished fences, sheds, 14 houses’ boundary walls, gates and cleared roads and shops in above mentioned housing schemes of the city.