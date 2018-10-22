Obituary

PESHAWAR: Shabbir Khan, an aeronautical engineer from Shangla district, passed away. His Namaz-e-Janaza was performed Sunday at the family’s ancestral village Chakesar in Shangla. He was later laid to rest in the village.

The deceased was the brother of Nawaz Mehmood, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader from Shangla.