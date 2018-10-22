Mon October 22, 2018
PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani

Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary

Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan

By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP

ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3

$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement

Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins

Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

AFP
October 22, 2018

Japan’s Honda on target as A-League season kicks off

SYDNEY: Japanese superstar Keisuke Honda scored on his A-League debut in front of 40,000 fans, but it wasn’t enough to secure three points in a pulsating Melbourne derby on the opening weekend of the Australian season.

The former AC Milan striker, one of the highest profile names in Asian football, powered a header past Melbourne City goalkeeper Eugene Galekovic after 28 minutes as Hondamania gripped Marvel Stadium.

But his Melbourne Victory team let the lead slip when Ritchie De Laet followed up on Lawrence Thomas’ penalty save shortly before half-time, then City substitute Riley McGree made it 2-1 with 20 minutes left.

Despite Honda being in the thick of the action, there was no way back for the reigning champions. While disappointed with defeat, Victory coach Kevin Muscat was impressed by new signing Honda.

“He’s a very, very clever footballer, the understanding that he’s got with his teammates in such a short period of time, he was exciting,” he said.“It’s a good starting point for us to keep building and getting better.” Elsewhere, former Bolton Wanderers striker Adam Le Fondre pounced late in the game to earn 2017 champions Sydney FC a point in a 1-1 draw against Adelaide United.

“We expect to get better as the season goes along,” said Sydney coach Steve Corica of his first game in charge after taking over from Graham Arnold, who left to become the new Australia boss. New Zealand side Wellington Phoenix got their season off to a flyer with a 2-1 win against the Newcastle Jets, while the team sprint king Usain Bolt is trying out with, Central Coast Mariners, earned a 1-1 draw away to Brisbane Roar.

The 100m world record holder, who turned down an offer from Maltese champions Valletta during the week, has yet to be offered a contract by the Mariners and was not in the squad. A-League chiefs are hoping arrival of Honda and presence of Bolt will help reverse dwindling ticket sales and tumbling TV ratings in a crowded sporting market.

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Is Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim having Bollywood dreams too?

Pak food products showcased at world’s biggest fair in Paris

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

