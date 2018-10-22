Mon October 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?
PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion

PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion
Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan

Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan
Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary

Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary
$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement

$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement
ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3

ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3
By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP

By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP
Moving forward

Moving forward
Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani

Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani
The death of a journalist

The death of a journalist

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Two cops booked for drinking, firing

LAHORE: North Cantt police arrested two cops on charges of drinking and firing into the air.

The accused cops were identified as Head Constable Haider Rajpoot and Muhammad Ali. They belong to a special squad constituted by the SSP Investigation. The squad is stationed at CIA City Kotwali. On the day of the incident, both cops, under the influence, opened firing when some officials of Dolphin Squad signaled them to stop for checking in the North Cantt area.

Road accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 933 road accident in all 36 districts of the province during the last 24 hours. Ten people died and 1,034 suffered injuries in the accidents. Out of the injured, 589 badly injured were removed to hospitals while 445 slightly injured victims were treated on the spot by the rescue medical teams.

Three-storey building collapses: A three-storey building collapsed due to excavation of a basement at the adjoining property on Multan Road on Sunday. Rescuers rushed to the spot and found nobody trapped under the debris. However, electronic appliances stored in the building were destroyed.

11 arrested at brothel: Manawan police Sunday arrested seven alleged prostitutes and four men. The accused were arrested in a raid on a brothel. Traffic warden suspended: The chief traffic officer suspended a traffic warden who punished a citizen upon filming him while riding a motorbike without a helmet near Data Darbar.

The traffic warden, Alamghir, was going on a bike without wearing a helmet when he spotted a man filming him. The warden caught the man and made him to make a position by squatting and looping the arms behind the knees and holding the ears. The CTO has suspended the warden.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
US probe widens after 63 fetuses found at funeral home

US probe widens after 63 fetuses found at funeral home
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing
London film festival closes with flash of 'Stan & Ollie' comic genius

London film festival closes with flash of 'Stan & Ollie' comic genius

Photos & Videos

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners
'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change

'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change
Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing