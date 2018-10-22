Two cops booked for drinking, firing

LAHORE: North Cantt police arrested two cops on charges of drinking and firing into the air.

The accused cops were identified as Head Constable Haider Rajpoot and Muhammad Ali. They belong to a special squad constituted by the SSP Investigation. The squad is stationed at CIA City Kotwali. On the day of the incident, both cops, under the influence, opened firing when some officials of Dolphin Squad signaled them to stop for checking in the North Cantt area.

Road accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 933 road accident in all 36 districts of the province during the last 24 hours. Ten people died and 1,034 suffered injuries in the accidents. Out of the injured, 589 badly injured were removed to hospitals while 445 slightly injured victims were treated on the spot by the rescue medical teams.

Three-storey building collapses: A three-storey building collapsed due to excavation of a basement at the adjoining property on Multan Road on Sunday. Rescuers rushed to the spot and found nobody trapped under the debris. However, electronic appliances stored in the building were destroyed.

11 arrested at brothel: Manawan police Sunday arrested seven alleged prostitutes and four men. The accused were arrested in a raid on a brothel. Traffic warden suspended: The chief traffic officer suspended a traffic warden who punished a citizen upon filming him while riding a motorbike without a helmet near Data Darbar.

The traffic warden, Alamghir, was going on a bike without wearing a helmet when he spotted a man filming him. The warden caught the man and made him to make a position by squatting and looping the arms behind the knees and holding the ears. The CTO has suspended the warden.