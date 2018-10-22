Man kills wife over minor dispute

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
VEHARI: A man killed his wife over a minor dispute here on Sunday. Accused Syed Hussain Shah killed his wife in Five-Marla Scheme, Luddan. Victim Kausar Mai was the mother of five daughters and a son. After the incident, brothers of Kausar Mai reached the spot and tried to kill the accused but police rushed and rescued him. Police have arrested the accused and started investigation.
