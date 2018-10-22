KP CM may attend handing of Swat security to civil administration

MINGORA: KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan is likely to attend a ceremony today where the security affairs of Swat district would be handed over to the civilian administration.

The ceremony is expected to be held at the Saidu Sharif airport at Kanju. The chief minister would also attend the opening ceremony of the Prime Minister’s Naya Pakistan Housing Programme at the Grassy Ground in Mingora. Swat is among the seven districts where in the first phase of the project five million houses would be constructed for the homeless people. Chief Minister Mehmood Khan is on a visit to his native Swat. He has been meeting the people at his house in Matta.