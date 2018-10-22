Lahore Blues thump Karachi Whites to reach Super Eight

KARACHI: Lahore Blues made it to the Super Eight stage after beating Karachi Whites by 172 runs, while Habib Bank Limited (HBL) were very close to joining top eight sides of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2018-19 as they had tightened noose around National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Sunday.

In their last Pool B fixture, Lahore Blues romped to their third straight win after outclassing Karachi Whites who had already qualified for the Super Eight stage at the LCCA Ground Lahore.

Chasing 285, Karachi Whites were folded for only 112 in their second innings with Saad Ali (30) and Test discard Khurram Manzoor (26) making some contributions.Paceman Shahid Nawaz, who was wicket-less in the first innings, wrecked Karachi Whites’ batting, picking 6-32.

Discarded international pacer Aizaz Cheema claimed 2-45, for a match-haul of 8-85.Lahore Blues posted 128 and 267. Karachi Whites accumulated 111 in their first innings.Besides Karachi Whites and Lahore Blues, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and WAPDA, the last year’s runners-up, are the other sides of Group B who have made it to the Super Eight stage.

Meanwhile in vital Pool A fixture at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad, after taking a huge 228 runs lead HBL rode on fine centuries from Jamal Anwar (121) and Saad Khan (112) to reach 277-5 in their second innings at stumps, for an overall lead of 505 runs against NBP.

The duo shared 221 for the second wicket association in the innings in which HBL lost a few quick wickets after the key partnership was broken.Jamal struck 16 fours from 186 balls. Saad clobbered 19 fours from 146 deliveries.

Fast bowler Ataullah got 3-46. Left-arm spinner Ali Manzoor captured 2-97.Earlier, in response to HBL’s first innings total of 404, NBP resumed their innings at 161-6 and were skittled out for 176 to concede a huge lead.

Ali Asad fell for 69 after adding only three runs to his overnight score. Hammad Azam fell at his overnight score of 41.Medium pacer Khurram Shehzad picked 6-37. Test discard Umar Gul claimed 3-47.In other Pool A fixture, Peshawar put FATA out of the event after demolishing them by 484 runs at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium.

Chasing a stiff target of 668, FATA perished for only 183 in their second innings with Mohammad Talha making 55.Left-arm pacer Taj Wali, Mohammad Ilyas, spinner Sajid Khan and Israrullah got two wickets each.

After gaining a 64-run lead, Peshawar began their second innings at 309-5 and went on to post 603 thanks to Musadiq Ahmed’s career-best 186. Nowshera-born right-handed batsman smacked 25 fours and six sixes in his fantastic knock. He added 111 for the sixth wicket association with stumper Gohar Ali who chipped in with 46 off 90 balls, hitting six fours.

Abdul Rauf got 3-140. Mohammad Talha, Asad Afridi and Asif Afridi claimed two wickets each.

In Pool B clash at Marghzar Ground Islamabad, after securing a 44-run lead against PTV, WAPDA resumed their second innings at 42-3 and were perished for 180 to give 225-run target to PTV who were 136-5 in their second innings at stumps.

Kamran Akmal smashed 71 off 86 balls which carried 11 fours in WAPDA’s innings. Azharullah got 5-79, for excellent match figures of 10-175. Tabish Khan claimed 4-64.

In PTV’s second innings Nihal Mansoor chipped in with a solid 48. Hasan Mohsin was at the crease on 31. Ehsan Adil got 3-22.

PTV need a win to avert relegation.

Another Pool B encounter at Diamond Club Ground Islamabad, Adil Amin hit his first double hundred when he hammered superb 211 not out to help SSGC declare their first innings at 510-8 after resuming from their overnight total of 285-4 in reply to ZTBL’s first innings score of 269.Adil, who hit 22 fours in his 345-ball knock, shared 231 for the fifth wicket association with Asif Zakir who made 88 off 181 balls, having hit seven fours.

Off-spinner Haseeb-ur-Rehman picked 6-101. After conceding a huge 241-run lead, ZTBL were 85-3 in their second innings at close.In Pool B outing at Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi, Rawalpindi came from behind to beat Multan by five wickets to finish their journey at 16 points.

Rawalpindi chased a 183-run target in the 46th over for the loss of five wickets. Naved Malik hit 46 and Haseeb Azam made 27 not out.Mohammad Ali Khan and Saddam Afridi got two wickets each.After gaining a 34-run lead, Multan resumed their second innings at 110-5 and were folded for 148. Haseeb Azam, the pacer, got 5-49.

In Pool A fixture at KRL Stadium Rawalpindi, after conceding a 127-run lead to KRL, holders SNGPL reached 152-3 in their second innings. Skipper Misbah-ul-Haq was still at the crease on 45. Imran Butt (36) and Khurram Shehzad (28) were the other main scorers. In response to SNGPL’s first innings total of 216, KRL began their first innings at 230-6 and were bowled out for 343.

Shoaib Ahmed smacked unbeaten 102 which came off 194 balls and had 13 fours. He added 92 for the seventh wicket with Nouman Ali who smashed 53 with 12 fours. Azizullah got 4-49.

In Pool A match at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, in response to Islamabad’s first innings score of 425, Lahore Whites resumed their first innings at 127-1 and reached 381-5 till bails were drawn. Ali Zaryab was batting on 86 and Ameer Hamza on 50.Ali Rafiq scored 76 and Usman Salahuddin chipped in with 72. Shehzad Azam got 3-80.The team, which will lose or concede lead in a drawn game will be relegated to the second tier cricket.