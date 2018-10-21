Sun October 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Women soon to be able to divorce husbands

Women soon to be able to divorce husbands
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake

PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake
PM rejects pressure on bureaucracy’s rotation policy

PM rejects pressure on bureaucracy’s rotation policy
Judicial space

Judicial space
Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

PM hopes for Qatar’s prompt action on 100k jobs offer

PM hopes for Qatar’s prompt action on 100k jobs offer
Jamal Khashoggi killed in consulate, confirms Saudi Arabia

Jamal Khashoggi killed in consulate, confirms Saudi Arabia
Dams are a must now: CJP

Dams are a must now: CJP
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

Top Story

A
APP
October 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan to keep playing role for regional stability: COAS

By Monitoring report

RAWALPINDI: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday.

Matters of mutual interest including regional security issues were discussed, said a press release issued here by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The COAS said that Pakistan would continue to positively contribute towards regional peace and stability.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s successes in the fight against terrorism and continued efforts for peace and stability in the region.

Meanwhile, Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Force Maj Gen Bagheri has called on Gen Bajwa to take urgent and decisive measures for the arrest of the terrorists who abducted and transferred 14 Iranian border guards to Pakistan, Iranian media reported.

Maj Gen Hossein Bagheri held a telephone conversation with the COAS to discuss the abduction and recovery of a number of Iranian border guards by a terrorist group near the Pakistan-Iran border point of Mirjaveh on October 16.

During the call, Maj Gen Bagheri said Iran expects Pakistan Armed Forces to take necessary measures for the immediate release of the abducted Iranian border guards with respect to bilateral agreements between the two countries’ armed forces aimed at establishing security on shared borders.

General Bajwa voiced regret over the incident and briefed Bagheri on his country’s measures for pursuing and arresting the terrorists. He hoped that the measures taken by Pakistan’s security and police forces would lead to the arrest of the terrorists and the release of the abducted border guards as soon as possible. Gen. Bagheri then highlighted the need for a stronger presence of Pakistani forces on shared borders with Iran in order to strengthen security in these areas and prevent terrorist activities.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Kayes century guides Bangladesh to 271-8

Kayes century guides Bangladesh to 271-8
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing
West Indies amass 322-8 in 1st ODI against India

West Indies amass 322-8 in 1st ODI against India

Photos & Videos

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners
'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change

'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change
Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing