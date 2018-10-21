PM to visit S Arabia for investment moot today

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office announced on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan would attend a Saudi Arabian investment conference today (Sunday).

Imran Khan’s visit comes as Pakistan continues to court “friendly” nations in search of billions of dollars to shore up its deteriorating finances as it faces a balance of payment crisis and upcoming talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over a potential bailout.

Imran Khan’s participation in the conference “signifies our solidarity with the kingdom in its efforts to become an emerging hub of international business and investment,” the Foreign Office said in the statement. “The conference provides an opportunity to interact with important business leaders who are interested in investing in Pakistan.” The conference is being touted as a high-powered showcase for the economic reforms of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.