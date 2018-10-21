Sun October 21, 2018
National

AAM
Arshad Aziz Malik
October 21, 2018

Leasing of 275 acres of forest land

PESHAWAR: An investigation by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau (NAB) into alleged illegal leasing of 275 acres of land in Malam Jabba has entered its final stage.

KP NAB has summoned Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Azam Khan and former and former chief secretary Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Amjad Ali Khan for October 25 at NAB Peshawar office.

The letters issued to the officials said that the investigation into leasing of 275 acres of land in Malam Jabba against Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, former additional chief secretary Khalid Pervaiz Tourism Corporation Managing Director Mushtaq Ahmad was continuing. The two officials, Azam Khan and Amjad Ali have been directed to bring all relevant record and official documents with them.

An illegal lease of 275 acres of Forest Department land in Malam Jabba had emerged as a mega scandal during the PTI government in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

According to official record and sources, political personalities and the bureaucracy connived to lease out Forests Department’s protected land to a private company, Samson, for 33 years, without caring for rules and regulations, for construction of Chairlift and skiing resort.

