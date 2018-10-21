Online portal launched in Punjab for E-challans

LAHORE: The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has introduced an online portal for PSCA E-Challans for the ease of public on Saturday.

Citizens can now access the portal at “echallan.psca.gop.pk” and by giving in their vehicle registration number and CNIC they can view and print E-Challans, if any, issued to them.

Since, its beginning, PSCA has issued 87,000 E-Challans so far and the collection of the same amounted up to Rs11 Million in national exchequer.

PSCA has notified excise and taxation department about more than 9,000 vehicle records for correction so far. Since September 23, over 1,000 vehicles have been blacklisted for displaying fake registration numbers; over 100 vehicles detained in Police Stations for further proceeding. More than 800 E-Challans of traffic violation in Lahore have been paid in BoP branches across Punjab. PSCA is poised to include over-speeding and one-way violations in its imminent E-Challaning phase. The defaulters of E-Challans will be apprehended through ground teams and vehicles will be seized to be released only after settlement of the amounts owed. Citizens have been advised to transfer the ownership within a month of sale or purchase of vehicles. E-Challans are sent on addresses preserved in the vehicle registration database of excise & taxation department.