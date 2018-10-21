NAROWAL SPORTS COMPLEX: FIA, NAB ask PSB to hand over all relevant documents

ISLAMABAD: A two-pronged inquiry has been launched by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the construction of the controversial Narowal Sports Complex with the former constituting a broader team to probe into the budget approval, hiring of contractors and spending of money on the project.

‘The News’ has learnt from sources in the FIA (which later was confirmed by Pakistan Sports Board) that FIA and NAB have demanded all the relevant documents relating to the project from the Pakistan Sports Board.

“We have started working overtime now to furnish all the required documents which NAB and FIA have asked for separately. We are in our offices even on Saturday for the purpose,” a PSB official when contacted said.

The mega venture was the brainchild of former planning minister Ahsan Iqbal.

The documents which both FIA and NAB require include approval of PC-1, revised PC-1, pre-qualification, awarding of contracts, procedure adopted for short listing and all other relevant documents that also include release of payments.

“It is a time consuming effort as the entire documentation involving the mega project would be submitted with the two investigation agencies,” the official said.

They are also keen to know as whether spending such a heavy amount on a project in a small town is of any benefit to the sports fraternity. “What is the distance of the complex from the Pakistan-India border,” is one of the questions the PSB has been asked.

Meanwhile, FIA has constituted a joint team of its Lahore and Gujranwala Circles. Services of engineers and technical officials have also been hired for guidance on the project.

It is pertinent to mention that major part of the sports development budget in the last four years was diverted towards the construction of the Narowal Sports Complex.

According to an estimate, the project is expected to consume over Rs5 billion with more than 60 percent already spent.

The complex also saw diversion of almost Rs2000 million funds from the Public Service Development Programme towards its construction.

Former director general PSB Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera has been arrested by FIA Gujranwala for allegedly misusing his authority for construction of the Narowal Sports Complex. The project’s chief engineer Ijaz Akbar is still at large but it is expected that he would be nabbed soon.