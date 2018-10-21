Sun October 21, 2018
Islamabad

October 21, 2018

Renaming of road after Josh demanded

Islamabad : Farrukh Jamal, president of Josh Adabi Foundation and the grandson of great poet Josh Malihabadi, has demanded to rename a road in the name of late Josh Malihabadi in capital, says a press release.

He said renaming a road would be a tribute to the great revolutionary poet. Josh Malihabadi was a revolutionary who spread a message of hope and love through his poetry. He further added that the whole nation have admired the services and contributions of Josh Malihabadi. Farrukh Jamal said he submitted an application to the former chairman, CDA Maroof Afzal three years ago that the Josh Malihabadi who died in 1982 and laid to rest in Islamabad graveyard, since then 36 years passed no road was dedicated in the name of Josh Malihabadi.

He also stated that his application was marked by the chairman to Directorate of Traffic Engineer. Later, ex-adviser to prime minister Irfan Siddiqui also sent the recommendation to the Prime Minister House, but the issue is still pending and no road could be renamed so far. Farrukh has again appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan as well as the chairman of CDA to look into the matter personally to pass the orders to the concerned quarters for renaming a road in the name of Josh Malihabadi to dedicate the highly ignored great revolutionary poet.

