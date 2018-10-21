Sun October 21, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 21, 2018

Man booked in wife’s murder case

A man and his brother were arrested over the mysterious killing of a mother of three children in the outskirts of the city.

Saima had died in mysterious circumstances on Thursday night at her in-laws within the limits of Sukkan police station. Her parents, however, arrived at Karachi Press Club on Friday along with the body and staged a protest, claiming that the victim’s in-laws were behind her killing.

Police officials said the victim’s postmortem was conducted at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. While quoting the initial postmortem report, they said the victim’s body did not bear any torture mark, but the police were waiting for the chemical examination report.

During the protest, senior police officials assured the protesters of their full cooperation.

The family later ended their protest after the victim’s husband, Ashiq Ali, and his brother, Shaukat Ali, were detained.

According to SHO Zubair Nawaz, the police have registered a murder case and launched an investigation.

