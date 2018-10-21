Harmful intake

This is to draw the attention of the healthcare authorities to the rampant use of gutka in Karachi. This harmful substance is readily available across the city and is eaten by a large number of people. Health experts have warned people multiple times regarding the harmful effects of gutka. But there have been no step to put an end to the open trade of this substance which poses serious threats to public health.

In the past, the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) also favoured for the ban on the sale and use of gutka. The Sindh government also imposed a ban on the trade of this harmful substance. However, the law wasn’t implemented in letter and spirit. It is hoped that the law-enforcement agencies will take immediate action to put an end to the open sale of this dangerous and harmful substance.

Ashfaq Sharif ( Karachi )