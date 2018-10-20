Sherpao condemns Kandahar attack

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) chairman Aftab Sherpao on Friday condemned the Kandahar attack in Afghanistan and expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the incident.

In a statement, he also extended sympathy to the Afghan government over the loss of lives in the attack.

Aftab Sherpao said Pakistan shared the grief of the Afghans. He underscored the need for the continuation of talks to bring peace and stability to the war-torn country. He also stressed the need for holding timely elections in Afghanistan as polls were necessary for the democratic setup to flourish. He said that a democratically elected government would play a vital role in the restoration of peace.

The QWP leader said that Afghanistan and Pakistan had been in the grip of terrorism for the last almost three decades, adding that thousands of innocent civilians were killed in acts of sabotage.

Aftab Sherpao said that Kabul and Islamabad should join hands to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.