Sat October 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
‘Throw him out’

‘Throw him out’
Forward bloc in Sindh govt in the making?

Forward bloc in Sindh govt in the making?
Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show

Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show
Meesha Shafi submits response to Ali Zafar's defamation notice

Meesha Shafi submits response to Ali Zafar's defamation notice
Weak replies annoy FATF team

Weak replies annoy FATF team
Kajol reveals nobody wanted Ajay Devgn and her to wed

Kajol reveals nobody wanted Ajay Devgn and her to wed
NAB detects 22 more properties of Ahad Cheema

NAB detects 22 more properties of Ahad Cheema
Qatari foreign minister to arrive in Pak today

Qatari foreign minister to arrive in Pak today

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

Pakistan beat Australia in second Test, win series

Pakistan beat Australia in second Test, win series

Top Story

A
Agencies
October 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Davos in desert: PM to attend moot in S Arabia on 23rd

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Saudi Arabia next week to attend the ‘Future Investment Initiative’ (FII) conference, to be held from October 23 to 25, the Foreign Office confirmed on Friday.

The prime minister will arrive in Riyadh on October 23 on the special invitation of King Salman bin Abdel Aziz, to participate in the first day of the investment conference. The conference, termed "Davos in the desert", will host leading businesspersons, investors, corporate giants, representatives of hi-tech industry and major media outlets at one platform, the Foreign Office said in a press release.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's participation is aimed at projecting Pakistan’s economic and investment potential and his vision of the country in the five years to come. The conference provides an opportunity to interact with important business leaders who are interested in investing in Pakistan, the press release stated.

The premier will also call on King Salman and meet Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman. Matters of mutual interest will be discussed. The FII conference is now an annual feature in Saudi Arabia. The first FII was held last year, with participation of 3,800 people from 90 countries. This year's conference is also likely to attract participation from a large number of leading figures.

PM Imran’s participation in the conference signifies our solidarity with the Kingdom in its efforts to become an emerging hub of international business and investment, the release added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Mohammad Abbas receives hero's welcome on arrival in home city Sialkot

Mohammad Abbas receives hero's welcome on arrival in home city Sialkot

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

Policeman bars woman to enter Punjab Civil Secretariat without 'dupatta'

Policeman bars woman to enter Punjab Civil Secretariat without 'dupatta'
Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Photos & Videos

Britain's Prince Harry scales Sydney Harbour Bridge with Australian PM

Britain's Prince Harry scales Sydney Harbour Bridge with Australian PM
Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out

Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out
Parineeti Chopra expresses desire of working opposite Fawad Khan

Parineeti Chopra expresses desire of working opposite Fawad Khan
Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations