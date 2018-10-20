Davos in desert: PM to attend moot in S Arabia on 23rd

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Saudi Arabia next week to attend the ‘Future Investment Initiative’ (FII) conference, to be held from October 23 to 25, the Foreign Office confirmed on Friday.

The prime minister will arrive in Riyadh on October 23 on the special invitation of King Salman bin Abdel Aziz, to participate in the first day of the investment conference. The conference, termed "Davos in the desert", will host leading businesspersons, investors, corporate giants, representatives of hi-tech industry and major media outlets at one platform, the Foreign Office said in a press release.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's participation is aimed at projecting Pakistan’s economic and investment potential and his vision of the country in the five years to come. The conference provides an opportunity to interact with important business leaders who are interested in investing in Pakistan, the press release stated.

The premier will also call on King Salman and meet Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman. Matters of mutual interest will be discussed. The FII conference is now an annual feature in Saudi Arabia. The first FII was held last year, with participation of 3,800 people from 90 countries. This year's conference is also likely to attract participation from a large number of leading figures.

PM Imran’s participation in the conference signifies our solidarity with the Kingdom in its efforts to become an emerging hub of international business and investment, the release added.