Furqan, Hareem win singles titles in SSB TT tournament

KARACHI: Furqan Patel and Hareem Anwar won men’s and women’s singles crowns, respectvely, of the 4th SSB Ranking Table Tennis tournament 2018 which concluded here at the SSB Complex on Friday.

In the men’s singles final, Furqan outgunned Saim Adnan 4-2 with the game scores being 11-7, 11-3, 3-1, 6-11, 11-8 and 11-7. Hareem overpowered Maria Tazeem 4-0 with the game scores being 11-8, 11-3, 11-7, 1-6.Sindh Sports Board Director Shehzad Pervez Bhatti gave away trophies to the winners.