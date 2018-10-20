Sat October 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
‘Throw him out’

‘Throw him out’
Forward bloc in Sindh govt in the making?

Forward bloc in Sindh govt in the making?
Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show

Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show
Meesha Shafi submits response to Ali Zafar's defamation notice

Meesha Shafi submits response to Ali Zafar's defamation notice
Weak replies annoy FATF team

Weak replies annoy FATF team
Kajol reveals nobody wanted Ajay Devgn and her to wed

Kajol reveals nobody wanted Ajay Devgn and her to wed
NAB detects 22 more properties of Ahad Cheema

NAB detects 22 more properties of Ahad Cheema
Qatari foreign minister to arrive in Pak today

Qatari foreign minister to arrive in Pak today

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

Pakistan beat Australia in second Test, win series

Pakistan beat Australia in second Test, win series

Sports

REUTERS
October 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Denly prepared to fill England opening slot

LONDON: Joe Denly has not ruled out the possibility of opening the England batting in the Test series against Sri Lanka next month as he targets his first international appearance since 2010.

Kent vice-captain Denly, who has received his first Test call-up, has played nine One-day Internationals and five Twenty20 games for England.With Alastair Cook hanging up his boots and Keaton Jennings struggling for form, Joe Root’s England remain keen to freshen up the top order heading into the three-match series starting in Galle on November 6.

“I’ve been told to prepare for all positions, whether that be one, two or three, or the middle order,” the 32-year-old Denly told the British media.“For me I’m not worried where I bat. If that chance comes along then I’ll obviously bat wherever and give it my all wherever it may be.”

Denly started his career as a batsman but has developed his leg-spin in recent years.He picked up 23 first-class wickets and claimed 14 dismissals in 50-overs cricket this year to put himself back into contention for the national team.

“Regardless of where you are in your career,” he added.“If you’re consistently performing and doing well for your county there’s always a chance that England selection might happen.”Denly also replaced the injured Liam Dawson this week in the ongoing ODI series, which England lead 2-0.England face Sri Lanka in the fourth of the five-match series in Pallekele on Saturday (today).

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Mohammad Abbas receives hero's welcome on arrival in home city Sialkot

Mohammad Abbas receives hero's welcome on arrival in home city Sialkot

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

Policeman bars woman to enter Punjab Civil Secretariat without 'dupatta'

Policeman bars woman to enter Punjab Civil Secretariat without 'dupatta'
Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Photos & Videos

Britain's Prince Harry scales Sydney Harbour Bridge with Australian PM

Britain's Prince Harry scales Sydney Harbour Bridge with Australian PM
Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out

Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out
Parineeti Chopra expresses desire of working opposite Fawad Khan

Parineeti Chopra expresses desire of working opposite Fawad Khan
Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations