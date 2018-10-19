Fri October 19, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 19, 2018

25 stranded families shifted to safer places from Upper Kaghan

MANSEHRA: The police shifted 25 families stranded in the upper part of Kaghan valley to safer places after clearing Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road to vehicular traffic.

“The road, which was blocked to vehicular traffic after the heavy snowfall in Kaghan valley, is now cleared up to Barawai.

And the stranded people were shifted to safer places,” District Police Officer Abdul Rasheed told reporters on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zubair, District Police Officer Abdul Rasheed and Additional Deputy Commissioner Yasir Khan monitored the rescue and relief operation.

The official said that the policemen deployed in upper parts of Kaghan valley and those locals stranded in the Barawai area were provided with an opportunity to leave the area after the heavy machinery cleared the road to vehicular traffic.

