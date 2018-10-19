Tehreek-e-Insaf has become Tehreek-e-Intiqam: Bilawal

KARACHI: The prime minister’s secret meeting with officials of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) gave an impression that he intended to take revenge from leaders of other political parties, said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

“Autonomous institutes are openly threatened during news conferences, while suspicions arose when the opposition leader was arrested a few days before the by-elections,” he added.

“Tehreek-e-Insaf has become Tehreek-e-Intiqam and the people would not tolerate it for five years”, said the PPP chairman.

He was talking to the media and party workers on the 11th anniversary of the Karsaz attack.

About the twin blasts that killed more than 150 PPP workers and injured many others, Bilawal said the victims sacrificed their lives for the country and democracy.

However, he added, proper investigation should be carried out into terrorist attacks. According to Bilawal, evidence collected from the crime scene then were wasted. He was of the view that public should be kept updated on probe that authorities concerned carried out following such attacks.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani visited the graveyard in Azam Basti area where he offered prayers at the victims’ graves. The prayers were also offered while free food was distributed in Garhi Khuda Baksh. Issuing a statement, PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari said the martyrs of Karsaz attack are the shining stars of democracy, whose sacrifices would not waste. On October 18, 2007, former prime minister Benazir Bhutto’s homecoming procession was attacked with two blasts killing more than 150 PPP workers.