Ashar, Hasheesh win doubles title

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ashar Mir and Hasheesh Kumar won the doubles title at the NEMOZ ATF 14 & Under Super Series Tennis Championship Leg-2 at DA Creek Club on Thursday. The second seed duo defeated the top seed pair of Aarav Hada and Pranav Manandhar from Nepal 6-2, 6-0 in the final. In the semi-finals, the unseeded pair of Zain Ehtisham and Ammar Ismail was beaten by Aarav and Pranav 2-6, 0-6.The unseeded pair of Yahya Ehtisham and Taha Aman was thrashed by the second seed duo of Hasheesh and Ashar 6-4, 6-0. In singles semi-finals, second seed Aarav beat Asher 6-4, 7-6(6) and top seed Hasheesh smashed Taha 6-2, 6-1.
