PFF in talks with Qatar for friendly match

KARACHI: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) is negotiating with Qatar for a football friendly after the match between Pakistan and Palestine, which will be held on a FIFA day in November, a well-placed source in the PFF told ‘The News’ on Thursday.

‘The News’ reported in its Karachi edition on Thursday that the PFF was trying to manage another match for its national team before or after the match between Pakistan and Palestine. The Pakistan-Palestine match is likely to be held on November 15 in Palestine.

The source said if arranged Pakistan would go to Doha for the match. However, it is not yet clear with which side of Qatar Pakistan will be playing. The PFF is very serious in arranging a few good matches on FIFA days in order to provide good practice to its national brigade which will feature in a number of international assignments next year.

In order to prepare for the friendlies, a camp is expected to be started at Lahore in the first week of November.Currently the national stars are busy with their teams in the Premier League being held at Punjab Stadium, Lahore.