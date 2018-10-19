Singing contest held at PNCA

Islamabad: Young singers from twin cities' girls schools and colleges won cups and applause and appreciation from the audience and judges for the best presentation during the talent hunt discovery programme here at the PNCA.

The talent hunt discovery is a regular feature of the PNCA programme initiated for providing platform and opportunities to the young enthusiast to discover and polish their talent in different art forms. A large number of students from educational institutions of Rawalpindi and Islamabad participated in the singing competition among girls children’s.

Of the 30 students, the first position went to Arzo Mehmood and Neha Shaheen of the Islamabad Govt Girls School and college no. 12, Islamabad, second to Swaira Naeem of the IMCG, G-6/1-4, and third to Sumbal Nazir of the IMCG I-9/1.