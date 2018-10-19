Fri October 19, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 19, 2018

Customs court extends PTI MNA’s bail till October 29

A local court extended bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Muhammad Aslam Khan till October 29 in a case pertaining to smuggling of electronic goods.

A Customs court that had indicted several accused on charges of smuggling electronic goods had declared Muhammad Aslam Khan alias Aslam Singapori a proclaimed offender in 1998. He and others had been charged with importing goods illegally through dozens of consignments from 1995 to 1997 under the pretext of a declaration of providing services to the Pakistan Air Force.

The accused had allegedly smuggled electronics goods worth Rs28.57 million. Cases against them were initiated after the Co-Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation (Air Flight Unit Customs) received complaints against them.

Initially, Khan fled when he was booked in the smuggling case. However, he later obtained interim bail. The court concerned has now fixed the hearing for October 29 and extended bail till then. The court has also directed the relevant authorities to investigate the matter against Khan.

Meanwhile, non-bailable arrest warrant has been issued for former local government minister Jam Khan Shoro in a corruption case involving billions of rupees. Shoro has been accused of committing billions of rupees corruption by illegally transferring plots to his favourites.

After warrant was issued for him, the former minister approached the Sindh High Court (SHC) to obtain interim bail. He requested the court to restrain the National Accountability Bureau from arresting him.

