Judicial commission takes notice of conversion of industrial plot for commercial use

The Supreme Court-mandated judicial commission investigating Sindh’s environmental woes has issued notices to the Sindh advocate general, industries secretary and others on an application against the illegal conversion of an industrial plot for commercial use.

The commission headed by Justice (retd) Amir Hani Muslim directed the provincial law officer on Thursday to file comments on the application with regard to the illegal allotment and commercialisation of a five-acre industrial plot in Korangi to a private education institute.

Applicant Tariq Mansoor submitted that the industrial plot was converted into a commercial use plot and later allotted to a private education institute in 2010. He submitted that the plot was adjacent to the sewerage treatment plant of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, which is seriously hazardous for the health and safety of the over 1,500 children studying at the institute.

The commission issued notices to the advocate general and others seeking their comments. The commission also took exception the non-appearance of a private Chinese company’s chairman, who was assigned the task to lift garbage in three Karachi districts, and directed him to appear on October 25.