Thu October 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest

Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest
Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister

Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister
Five million in five years

Five million in five years
Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times

Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times
Govt reviews draconian NAB law

Govt reviews draconian NAB law
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today
When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
Model Town case: 116 cops removed from posts

Model Town case: 116 cops removed from posts

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
October 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Model Town case: Removed officials plead not guilty

LAHORE: At least 147 officials, who were removed from their posts on Tuesday in the Model Town case, have said the case proceedings were still under way and they have not been proved guilty. They termed themselves victims, saying that they had sustained injuries during the incident. The officers requesting anonymity said till the finalisation of the case, they should be allowed to work. To a question, an officer said that the police had only followed instructions of their commanders and had to use force in self defence. The officials expressed their resentment over the government move and termed the step political.

The newly-appointed IGP, Amjad Javed Saleemi, had ordered 147 officials involved in the Model Town massacre to report to the police lines and the CPO. The removed officials included DSPs, inspectors and incharge investigations. Mian Shafqat, Mian Younas, Rizwan Qadir, Sheikh Amir Saleem, Ehsan Ashraf Butt and Abdullah Jan were among the removed officers. Gujranwala SSP Tariq Aziz has also been transferred. Four SPs have already been removed from the field posting. The former IGP, Muhammad Tahir, had not removed them despite the orders of PM Imran Khan, following which he was removed from the slot.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse
Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now

Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now
Indian minister in #MeToo storm quits

Indian minister in #MeToo storm quits
Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Photos & Videos

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback
Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral