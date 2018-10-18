Nation’s sacrifices ensured success in war on terror: COAS

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa (COAS) said on Wednesday that nation's sacrifices ensured the success in the war against terrorism. He expressed these views during his meeting with Italian defence minister, chief of the Italian Army and the secretary general of defence.

An ISPR press release, quoting a message received from Rome, said that discussions focused on enhancing bilateral defence and security cooperation, including potential joint initiatives.

The Italian leadership was highly appreciative of the role played by Pakistan in regional stability and also towards global security. They maintained that Pakistan is well on its way towards a prosperous future and that Italy and Pakistan will benefit by building on the existing relationship between the two countries.

Asked about the success formula in the war against terrorism, the chief of the army staff said that it was due to the spirit of sacrifice and support of the nation, especially the people of tribal areas and families of Shuhada and Ghazis. He said that though the fight is still on, Pakistan has emergedprosperity they deserve after the difficult times.

During the stay, the COAS was also presented demonstrations of Italian defence capabilities both for land and amphibious operations. He also interacted with representatives of the Pakistani community and the Italian defence industry. The COAS returns to Pakistan later tonight after visiting the UK and Italy.