Kashmir week: Barrister Sultan to hold million march in Dublin on 27th

ISLAMABAD: AJK former prime minister and President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Tuesday announced to hold million march in Dublin, Ireland on October 27 to draw the world community’s attention to escalating Indian forces’ aggression in Indian Occupied Kashmir, killing and maiming Kashmiri men, women and even children.

He told a news conference here at his residence that he would address a public meeting on October 24 in Birmingham to mark the start of “Kashmir week”. He gave details of his activities during the week at various prominent places, including holding of a protest demonstration before the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Sultan Mehmood underlined the need for projecting the Kashmir issue at all foras, being the core issue of contention between Pakistan and India. He reminded the world community about its overdue role of pushing New Delhi for UN-mandated plebiscite in Occupied Kashmir. He made it clear that there was no other way of settlement of Kashmir issue, than facilitating the Kashmiris to exercise their right of plebiscite.