Budget reflects composite uplift: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the first budget of the PTI government is based on realistic development targets. In fact, no better budget could be presented in the given circumstances, the chief minister claimed. The budget also reflects the commitment to composite development and resources have also been provided for social sector development in the province, the chief minister said, adding “real data has been used in our budget and public welfare is particularly focused.