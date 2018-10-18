Thu October 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest

Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest
Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister

Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister
Five million in five years

Five million in five years
Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times

Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times
Govt reviews draconian NAB law

Govt reviews draconian NAB law
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today
When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
Model Town case: 116 cops removed from posts

Model Town case: 116 cops removed from posts

World

AFP
October 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Indian minister in #MeToo storm quits

NEW DELHI: An Indian minister at the centre of a #MeToo storm announced his resignation on Wednesday while insisting the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by nearly two dozen women were false.

M.J. Akbar was junior foreign minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, which he joined after a long career as a newspaper editor. Accusations against Akbar snowballed last week after journalist Priya Ramani accused him of inappropriate behaviour when the pair worked together in the 1990s.

On Sunday he dismissed the accusations and the following day said he was suing Ramani for defamation. Twenty other women have since offered to testify against him. "Since I have decided to seek justice in a court of law in my personal capacity, I deem it appropriate to step down from office and challenge false accusations against me," Akbar said in a Wednesday statement.

India’s belated #MeToo movement has made headlines over the last few days with women sharing accounts of alleged harassment by several powerful men including Bollywood filmmakers, news editors and comedians.

On Friday, the production of a Bollywood blockbuster was halted after the film’s lead called for harassment claims against its director and co-star to be "stringently" investigated. Star Akshay Kumar said he had requested that the making of "Housefull 4" be stopped following allegations against director Sajid Khan and actor Nana Patekar.

Three women had accused Khan of sexual harassment the day before the film was halted. One said Khan had insisted that she strip during an audition while another alleged the director had flashed his ... at her during an interview.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse
Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now

Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now
Indian minister in #MeToo storm quits

Indian minister in #MeToo storm quits
Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Photos & Videos

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback
Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral