Sarfraz, Fakhar rescue Pakistan after Lyon attack

KARACHI: Sarfraz Ahmed’s captaincy was in danger after Pakistan’s embarrassing performance in last month’s Asia Cup. His failure to steer Pakistan to victory in the opening Test against Australia in Dubai last week brought him under extra pressure.

But just when things were looking really tough for the Pakistan captain, he produced a marvelous rescue act along with debutant Fakhar Zaman to rescue Pakistan from a disastrous situation on Tuesday.

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon was threatening to skittle Pakistan out as he had brought the hosts down to their knees at 57-5 in the second and final Test on a slow and turning pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.But Sarfraz joined Fakhar on the crease and launched a counter-attack that enabled Pakistan to post a somewhat respectable total of 282 after winning the toss.

Pakistan ended the day on a bright note with a twin strike from their pace spearhead Mohammad Abbas. The Australian wickets included that of danger man Usman Khawaja for three, as Australia finished on 20-2, with Aaron Finch on 13 and nightwatchman Peter Siddle dismissed off the last ball of the day for four. The Aussies trail Pakistan by 262 runs with eight wickets intact.

Sarfraz, who added 147 runs for the sixth wicket with Fakhar, said he was pleased to answer his critics.“Yeah the pressure was there, definitely,” said Sarfraz, who had made just 74 runs in the his six previous Test innings.

“A lot of it. You know it’s coming from all corners. Somebody is saying leave Test cricket, somebody is saying leave captaincy, some are saying leave him out of the team.“When all this happens and you score runs then it’s a bit of relief and then to do it in a situation where you were 57-5 and in a really bad shape...”

Sarfraz said Pakistan had fought back admirably.“It’s good that we scored 282 and then got two wickets, including that of Usman Khawaja because he can play a long innings, so I think it has become even for both the teams now.”

Sarfraz praised Zaman, who is playing his first Test.“Fakhar played a brilliant knock and I got very good confidence from him because I like that the other batsmen rotate the strike and he did that and played brilliantly in his first match.

“He deserved credit for doing so well.”Fakhar was eventually bowled for lbw by Labuschagne, before the leg spinner then got Bilal Asif caught for 12 by Aussie captain Tim Paine.

A lapse in judgment from Sarfraz saw him caught by Peter Siddle six runs short of his century as he sliced high to cover for Labuschagne’s third wicket of the day.Earlier, Lyon took four wickets in six balls to leave Pakistan reeling on 77 for five at lunch.

The tourists had made an early breakthrough courtesy of a freakish catch but it was Lyon’s destructive spell in the half an hour before the break that really put Pakistan on the back foot after they had advanced to 57-1.Azhar Ali (15) and Haris Sohail (0) were removed on consecutive deliveries to conclude one over and although Asad Shafiq fended off the hat-trick ball when Lyon returned, he too went for a duck on the next ball after a DRS review.

The fourth wicket, just two balls later, was the pick of the quartet, with Babar Azam bowled for nought after wafting an ill-advised shot at a perfectly-pitched delivery to leave Pakistan teetering on 57-5.

The hosts, forced to settle for a draw in the first Test in Dubai after a desperate rearguard action from the Australians, won the toss and chose to bat on a wicket that promised a big tally.

The tourists bowled with spirit and pace, however, and spearhead Mitchell Starc struck in the fourth over with just five runs on the board.The Australian left-arm quick first landed a punishing blow on the thumb and shoulder of Mohammad Hafeez with a rising delivery and two balls later, swung one into the Pakistan opener’s pads.

Hafeez slapped it straight to Marnus Labuschangne at short leg and the close fielder juggled the ball off his thigh, knee and calf before it finally settled in his hands to send the batsman on his way with just a single boundary to his name. —with inputs from agencies

Pakistan won toss

Pakistan 1st Innings

Fakhar Zaman lbw b Labuschagne 94

Mohammad Hafeez c Labuschagne b Starc 4

Azhar Ali c and b Lyon 15

Haris Sohail c Head b Lyon 0

Asad Shafiq c Labuschagne b Lyon 0

Babar Azam b Lyon 0

*†Sarfraz Ahmed c Siddle b Labuschagne 94

Bilal Asif c Paine b Labuschagne 12

Yasir Shah b M Marsh 28

Mohammad Abbas b Starc 10

Mir Hamza not out 4

Extras (b 11, lb 6, nb 4) 21

Total (all out; 81 overs) 282

Fall: 1-5, 2-57, 3-57, 4-57, 5-57, 6-204, 7-226, 8-247, 9-264

Bowling: Starc 12-3-37-2, Siddle 10-3-39-0, M Marsh 7-2-21-1, Lyon 27-5-78-4, Holland 13-3-45-0, Labuschagne 12-2-45-3

Australia 1st Innings

Usman Khawaja c Sarfraz b Abbas 3

A Finch not out 13

P Siddle lbw b Abbas 4

Total (2 wickets; 7 overs) 20

Still to bat: S Marsh, M Marsh, T Head, M Labuschagne, *†T Paine, M Starc, N Lyon, J Holland

Fall: 1-16, 2-20

Bowling: Abbas 4-2-9-2, Hamza 1-0-4-0, Yasir 2-1-7-0

Umpires: Sundaram Ravi (India) and Richard Illingworth (England). TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough (England). Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka)