Imran concedes media role in making him PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the media played a crucial role in disseminating ideology of the PTI and taking it to the people that assured its success. He conceded that had the media not been there to support the PTI ideology, today he would haven’t been here as prime minister. He assured that the government would sort out the problems of the media people.

Prime Minister Khan expressed these views while meeting with a delegation of All

Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) where Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on media Iftikhar Durrani, Senator Faisal Javed and Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shafqat Jalil were also present.

The APNS delegation congratulated the prime minister on his election as Prime Minister of the country. It has been officially stated by the PMO that the delegation briefed the prime minister about the complexities and problems being faced by the newspaper industry.

Prime Minister Imran Khan told the members of delegation that accumulated arrears occurred during previous government times being worked out for its clearance. A line of action is being drawn in the matter to mitigate the sufferings of the newspaper industry. He said that he is fully aware of the problems of newspaper industry.

The prime minister said that media has vital role to play in development of democracy, good governance, transparency and ensuring the rule of merit in the country. Media has also important role to play in diffusion of awareness among the people. The government will extend full support for adhering to its objectives.