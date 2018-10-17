Wed October 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US
What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?

What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?
Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Forward bloc in PTI?

Forward bloc in PTI?
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral
By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt

By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt
Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
October 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Imran concedes media role in making him PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the media played a crucial role in disseminating ideology of the PTI and taking it to the people that assured its success. He conceded that had the media not been there to support the PTI ideology, today he would haven’t been here as prime minister. He assured that the government would sort out the problems of the media people.

Prime Minister Khan expressed these views while meeting with a delegation of All

Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) where Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on media Iftikhar Durrani, Senator Faisal Javed and Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shafqat Jalil were also present.

The APNS delegation congratulated the prime minister on his election as Prime Minister of the country. It has been officially stated by the PMO that the delegation briefed the prime minister about the complexities and problems being faced by the newspaper industry.

Prime Minister Imran Khan told the members of delegation that accumulated arrears occurred during previous government times being worked out for its clearance. A line of action is being drawn in the matter to mitigate the sufferings of the newspaper industry. He said that he is fully aware of the problems of newspaper industry.

The prime minister said that media has vital role to play in development of democracy, good governance, transparency and ensuring the rule of merit in the country. Media has also important role to play in diffusion of awareness among the people. The government will extend full support for adhering to its objectives.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Kalash community celebrates 'Phool festival' in Chitral

Kalash community celebrates 'Phool festival' in Chitral
Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now

Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now
When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Photos & Videos

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback
Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral