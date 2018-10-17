ZTBL gets new acting president

ISLAMABAD: The government has appointed Sheikh Aman Ullah as acting President of Zarai Tarqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL), a statement said on Tuesday.

A ZTBL spokesman in a statement said the newly appointed acting president would also serve as senior executive vice president (SEVP) of the bank.

Aman Ullah, whose credentials include MBA, FCMA, FCIS, and DAIBP, has an experience spanning over 30 years in banking management, operations, internal audit, corporate governance finance, corporate governance, information technology, and restructuring at senior positions with ZTBL and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).